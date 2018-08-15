TrueCar (TRUE) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $12.93. TrueCar shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 144358 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUE. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that TrueCar Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 16,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $185,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,994 shares of company stock worth $691,138. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth $100,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $273,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

