Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $21.79 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,527.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $444,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,285 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $332,905,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,995,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $337,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 180.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,489,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $257,300,000 after buying an additional 957,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,691,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $209.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,104.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,005,863.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $9,917,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,438 shares of company stock valued at $31,467,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

