Trexquant Investment LP Has $10.48 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 285.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,306 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,034 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,365,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,989.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $8,688,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,692 shares of company stock worth $27,399,480 in the last 90 days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA traded down $4.27 on Wednesday, reaching $127.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.63 and a twelve month high of $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

