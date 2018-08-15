Trevena (TRVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 337.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRVN. ValuEngine raised shares of Trevena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on shares of Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

