TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on THS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $40.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

THS stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $72.95.

In related news, insider Maurice Alkemade sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $45,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $716,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2,073.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 50.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 92.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

