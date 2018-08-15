Traders Sell Shares of W W Grainger (GWW) on Strength (GWW)

Investors sold shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $35.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $53.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.88 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, W W Grainger had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. W W Grainger traded up $1.86 for the day and closed at $353.16

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

In other W W Grainger news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 21,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $7,343,580.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,612.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,130. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

