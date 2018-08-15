Traders Sell Shares of Express Scripts (ESRX) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) on strength during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $67.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $130.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.60 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Express Scripts had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Express Scripts traded up $1.98 for the day and closed at $86.00Specifically, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,509,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

