Traders Sell PepsiCo (PEP) on Strength (PEP)

Investors sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $80.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $223.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $142.99 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, PepsiCo had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded up $0.35 for the day and closed at $113.45

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

