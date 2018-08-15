Traders Buy SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $47.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.35 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF traded down ($0.32) for the day and closed at $53.02

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

