Traders Buy Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $3,528.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3,301.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $226.83 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amazon.com had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded down ($37.03) for the day and closed at $1,882.62

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,700.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,933.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $920.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total value of $4,239,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $17,697,125 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 35,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,911,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

