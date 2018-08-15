Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,895 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,225% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

ZUMZ stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $714.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.01. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $106,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,709,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,144,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,304 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zumiez by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,187 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,554 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $12,026,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 91.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUMZ. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

