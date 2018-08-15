Traders Buy DXC Technology (DXC) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) on weakness during trading hours on Monday following insider selling activity. $72.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $20.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.22 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, DXC Technology had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. DXC Technology traded down ($1.51) for the day and closed at $84.59Specifically, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $151,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $727,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,649 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10,385.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102,607 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

