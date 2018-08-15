Trade Desk (TTD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $133.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $6,219,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $1,082,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,653 shares of company stock worth $47,408,796 over the last three months. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

