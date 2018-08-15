Trade Desk (TTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $143.00 price target on the stock. 104,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 735,857 shares.The stock last traded at $125.11 and had previously closed at $128.00.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,332 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $1,928,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,944.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $6,219,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,653 shares of company stock valued at $47,408,796. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $294,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 106.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $492,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.7% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 315,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.