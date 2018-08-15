TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Insider Steven C. Lockard Sells 51,795 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) insider Steven C. Lockard sold 51,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,448,706.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,125.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $946.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of -0.70.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TPI Composites by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TPI Composites by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

