Total Energy Services (TOT) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Monday, May 14th.
TSE:TOT opened at C$11.60 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$10.55 and a 52 week high of C$15.47.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
