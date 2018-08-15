Total Energy Services (TOT) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

TSE:TOT opened at C$11.60 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$10.55 and a 52 week high of C$15.47.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,280.00. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,020.00. Insiders have acquired 59,815 shares of company stock worth $703,035 over the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

