Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stake in RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 302,082 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPP. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSPP opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. RSP Permian Inc has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $51.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSPP. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $69.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSP Permian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

