Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 221,420 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 936,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $74,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nike by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 82,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,272,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,914.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,778 shares of company stock valued at $42,616,326. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura boosted their price target on Nike from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Nike to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nike from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Nike from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

NKE opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

