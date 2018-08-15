Toro (TTC) Rating Reiterated by Dougherty & Co

Toro (NYSE:TTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Dougherty & Co in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Cleveland Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

TTC stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Toro has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.26 million. Toro had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 13,348 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $801,947.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,536 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $214,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at $348,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,084 shares of company stock worth $1,328,960 over the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Toro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 164.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Toro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 0.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 208,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Toro by 4.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

