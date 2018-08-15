Torcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Torcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Torcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. Torcoin has a total market cap of $23,561.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.02424027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009962 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000468 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003401 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001873 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000083 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Torcoin Profile

Torcoin (CRYPTO:TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2014. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. The official website for Torcoin is torcoin.org . Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin

Torcoin Coin Trading

Torcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

