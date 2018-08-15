TopBuild (BLD) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) in a research report report published on Sunday. Seaport Global Securities currently has a $94.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TopBuild to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. TopBuild had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $605.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.43 million. analysts expect that TopBuild will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $1,375,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $145,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,878.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

