TMAC Resources (TMR) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMR. Desjardins raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.38.

TMAC Resources stock traded up C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,613. TMAC Resources has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$11.50.

In other news, insider Jason Robert Neal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$120,200.00.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

