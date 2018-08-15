Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock (TTNP) Issues Earnings Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:TTNP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock had a negative return on equity of 480.80% and a negative net margin of 1,122.44%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Shares of TTNP stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

