Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

TMST opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.89. Timkensteel Corp has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

