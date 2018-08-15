Tilray (TLRY) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media stories about Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tilray earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2470816361756 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. acquired 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Kennedy acquired 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $250,002.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts. The company was founded on January 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

