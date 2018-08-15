TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TIER REIT worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIER REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TIER REIT by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TIER shares. ValuEngine upgraded TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TIER REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TIER REIT in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TIER REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on TIER REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE TIER opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. TIER REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.77.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.53). TIER REIT had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

