Thomas Aj Frank Sells 7,812 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $484,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 30,951 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $1,920,509.55.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.02 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,657,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 237,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 220,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.