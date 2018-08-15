THL Credit (TCRD) Given “Neutral” Rating at National Securities

National Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) in a research report report published on Tuesday. National Securities currently has a $10.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

“ TCRD earned NII/share of $0.31 for 2Q18, above our estimate of $0.28 and the quarterly dividend of $0.27. The beat was primarily driven by prepayment-related income as accretion of discounts and other fees increased to $1.2 million from $700,000 Q/Q and prepayment premiums increased to $300,000 from $100,00.



 Non-accruals at cost decreased to $9.7 million or 1.7% of the portfolio from $42.6 million or 6.7% of the portfolio. Charming Charlie, Aerogroup, and Specialty Brands all came off non-accrual although the two remaining non-accruals, Tri Starr and Loadmaster Derrick, were marked down slightly more Q/Q.



 Non-sponsor investments still comprise 15% of the portfolio and as a result we think that this will keep the valuation of shares muted even if no further non-accruals pop up until these legacy investments eventually roll off or get sold. We think that NAV/share will decrease to $10.07 at the end of 2018 before stabilizing through 2H19 to finish the year at $10.04.



 When these investments do roll off or are sold which we expect to be largely complete by the end of 1H19, we expect the yield on on-balance sheet investments to decline. However, an offset to the decline in yield we model from fewer legacy investments and more of a first lien focus should be increases in the Logan JV which finished 6/30/18 at 15.0% of the portfolio at cost and a yield of 14.4%. We expect Logan to comprise 18.4% of the portfolio at cost in 4Q18 and 28.4% in 4Q19. We model the quarterly dividend to be cut to $0.23/share from $0.27/share in 3Q19 upon resumption of the incentive fee.



 We are revising 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.13 from $1.12 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.04 from $1.05. We are maintaining our NEUTRAL rating and our $10 price target.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of TCRD opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.26%.

In other THL Credit news, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 11,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $87,310.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,787.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 482,498 shares of company stock worth $3,862,689 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 1,316.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 119.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

