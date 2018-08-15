Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $5.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $23.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.75 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,366. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $172.15 and a 12 month high of $236.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total transaction of $11,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,892,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total transaction of $4,806,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,256 shares of company stock valued at $37,629,201. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $5,072,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,721.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 583,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,144,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

