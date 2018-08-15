Therese Tucker Sells 17,010 Shares of Blackline Inc (BL) Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Therese Tucker sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,505.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Therese Tucker sold 100,000 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $4,772,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 431,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.57 and a beta of -0.57. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Blackline during the second quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Blackline by 129.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Blackline during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackline during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Blackline during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

