Theratechnologies (THERF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

OTCMKTS THERF opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.25.

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. The company's lead product is EGRIFTA, which increases the incidence or progression of diabetic retinopathy in diabetic HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy and excess abdominal fat in the United States and Canada.

