The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.10.

The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $288.60 on Wednesday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 356.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total value of $2,794,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,571 shares in the company, valued at $56,600,363.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total value of $1,395,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

