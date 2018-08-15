The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.0545116769787 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE GDV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,110. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

