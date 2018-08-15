The Ensign Group (ENSG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG):

8/5/2018 – The Ensign Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – The Ensign Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – The Ensign Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2018 – The Ensign Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2018 – The Ensign Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We rate ENSG Overweight. We believe one of ENSG’s great strengths is acquiring and turning around underperforming skilled nursing and senior housing assets and mitigating risk by, for the most part, avoiding the high end of the market. We continue to find skilled nursing attractive because of its potential to capitalize on bundled payments and shared savings programs. $42 price target is derived from a blend of our DCF and comparable companies analysis.””

7/24/2018 – The Ensign Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – The Ensign Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ensign Group have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Its inorganic strategies consistently boost the revenue base and solid financial health enables it to enhance shareholders’ value. Following strong first-quarter results, the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2018. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings being revised upward in the past 30 days. However, it suffers from rising expenses that keep draining the bottom line. Moreover, an extensive use of debt continuously raises the company’s interest expenses, which in turn, hurt its profitability.”

6/30/2018 – The Ensign Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

ENSG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. 279,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $40.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.61 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,180,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $794,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,374. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

