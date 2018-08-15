Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.06% of Buckeye Partners worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 203.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 37.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

BPL stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.18. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $940.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.12 million. Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. equities analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. This is a boost from Buckeye Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 11,300 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $429,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $506,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.