Tenneco (TEN) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.08). Tenneco had a return on equity of 48.44% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Freyman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $222,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $990,569.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

