Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (GIM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:GIM) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6419758938897 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:GIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,281. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

There is no company description available for Templeton Global Income Fund.

