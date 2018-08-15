Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (TEI) Major Shareholder Sells $355,710.50 in Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TEI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,535 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $355,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,662 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $195,951.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 63,130 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $667,284.10.

On Monday, August 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 50,160 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $531,696.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,015 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $551,359.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,332 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $757,316.04.

On Monday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 60,070 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $628,932.90.

On Thursday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,519 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $791,439.12.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,427 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $589,662.15.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 122,371 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,276,329.53.

On Friday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 45,759 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $477,723.96.

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,476. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 78,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 178.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 22.2% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 51,140 shares during the period.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

