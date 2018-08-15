Tellurian (TELL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TELL. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Tellurian stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.52. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tellurian by 85.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.