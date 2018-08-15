Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price target on Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.23) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.84 ($4.36) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.45) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.90 ($4.43) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, equinet set a €3.40 ($3.86) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.06 ($4.61).

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland stock opened at €3.61 ($4.11) on Tuesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €3.67 ($4.17) and a 1 year high of €4.87 ($5.53).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

