Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,436 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paypal were worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 449,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Paypal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,956,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62,828 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Paypal by 90.9% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum set a $93.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Paypal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,913,204.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,517,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $12,778,537 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

