Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $59,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 179,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 315,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

