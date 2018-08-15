TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.76 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 209,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,836,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,918,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,286,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,905,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,622,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $911.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.70 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

