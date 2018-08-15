TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EQT by 61.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,103,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,940 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 115.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,031,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,650 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in EQT by 781.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 924,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 819,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EQT by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,595,000 after acquiring an additional 705,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 15,654.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 599,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other EQT news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.18 per share, with a total value of $204,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $476,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several research firms have commented on EQT. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

