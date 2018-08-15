TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,976 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Landstar System worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 890.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $234,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.60%.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $209,503.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

