Targa Resources (TRGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $53.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. 12,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 220.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 92.3% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,150,000 after buying an additional 4,248,784 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 215,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.