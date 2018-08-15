Tapinator (TAPM) Releases Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:TAPM remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 66,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,942. Tapinator has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles that have approximately 400 million player downloads, including games, such as ROCKY, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Dice Mage, and Burn It Down.

