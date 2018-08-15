Tapinator (TAPM) Releases Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS:TAPM remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 66,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,942. Tapinator has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.72.
About Tapinator
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.