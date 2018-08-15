Tapestry Inc (TPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

Tapestry has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tapestry to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Tapestry stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Tapestry to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

