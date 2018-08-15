Talanx (TLX) Given a €39.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective from stock analysts at equinet in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.80 ($45.23) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.89 ($43.06).

Talanx stock opened at €31.54 ($35.84) on Monday. Talanx has a 52 week low of €30.66 ($34.84) and a 52 week high of €37.32 ($42.41).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

