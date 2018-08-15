SYSCO (SYY) Trading Up 1.6% Following Strong Earnings

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $74.05 and last traded at $74.35. Approximately 139,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,793,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 802,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $53,113,422.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,060.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,119,634 shares of company stock worth $206,384,205. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SYSCO by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,188,000 after buying an additional 6,929,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SYSCO by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,109,000 after buying an additional 1,767,298 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,934,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,998,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,904,000 after buying an additional 645,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

